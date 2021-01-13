Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.80

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.80 and last traded at $115.01, with a volume of 595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Bilibili by 13.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

