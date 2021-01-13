BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

BCAB stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

In related news, Director Guy Levy acquired 1,388,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

