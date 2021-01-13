Biomerica Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,154 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,851% compared to the typical volume of 73 call options.

Shares of BMRA stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Coste purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Biomerica by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

