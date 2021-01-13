BioSig Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,914 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,234% compared to the average volume of 82 call options.

In other BioSig Technologies news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $56,772.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,202.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Insiders have bought a total of 48,600 shares of company stock worth $176,427 in the last 90 days. 19.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. BioSig Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

