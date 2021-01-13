Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.29

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 2648142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIR shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.20.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$601.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.65.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.59%.

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.