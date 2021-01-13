Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Down 7.6%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.16. 6,622,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 17,999,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.41.

Bit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

