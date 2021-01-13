Bitbook Gambling (BXK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,561.00

Bitbook Gambling (CURRENCY:BXK) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Bitbook Gambling has a total market capitalization of $35.05 million and $1,561.00 worth of Bitbook Gambling was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitbook Gambling has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitbook Gambling coin can now be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitbook Gambling alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00043409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00382314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00040931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.86 or 0.04169360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitbook Gambling Profile

BXK is a coin. Bitbook Gambling’s total supply is 730,756,054 coins and its circulating supply is 357,687,491 coins. Bitbook Gambling’s official message board is medium.com/@bitbook.ag. The Reddit community for Bitbook Gambling is /r/BitBook_AG. Bitbook Gambling’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitbook Gambling is ico.bitbook.ag/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitbook is a new gambling and betting platform based on the Ethereum Blockchain, combining a diverse range of betting options and gambling games into one transparent platform. In the future, Bitbook plans to repay the community by buying out all the BXK tokens from the exchanges and burning them. “

Bitbook Gambling Coin Trading

Bitbook Gambling can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitbook Gambling directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitbook Gambling should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitbook Gambling using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitbook Gambling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitbook Gambling and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.