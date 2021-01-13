Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 50% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,475.79 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,287.49 or 0.99853103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017239 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00013151 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.