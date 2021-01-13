BitGreen Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 126.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $68,013.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017240 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00093882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001582 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008323 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

