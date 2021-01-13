BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Tops $0.0640 on Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $42.30 million and $4.51 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 70.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00043088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00387639 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.09 or 0.04171569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.