Bitradio Market Capitalization Tops $109,648.09 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $109,648.09 and $36.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005901 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,559,390 coins and its circulating supply is 9,559,386 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.