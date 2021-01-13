Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Reaches Market Cap of $489,470.03

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded up 33.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitsdaq has a market capitalization of $489,470.03 and approximately $473.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsdaq coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00377724 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00040693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.36 or 0.04009604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq (CRYPTO:BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Bitsdaq Coin Trading

Bitsdaq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

