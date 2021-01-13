BitSend (BSD) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $104,684.62 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00376488 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00027953 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.37 or 0.01058021 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000039 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,606,000 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc.

Buying and Selling BitSend

