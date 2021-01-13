Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Knight Equity initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

BKI traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.39. 645,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,977. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,309,000 after purchasing an additional 108,163 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,030,000 after buying an additional 422,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,142,277 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Black Knight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,398,000 after acquiring an additional 269,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,701,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

