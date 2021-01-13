Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 174,970 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 169,551 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 37,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

