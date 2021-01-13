Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $62.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.36, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Blackbaud by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

