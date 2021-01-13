BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2893633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on BB. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial set a C$9.40 price target on BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.18.

In related news, Director John Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.17, for a total value of C$3,442,037.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,225,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,231,530.38.

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

