BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Short Interest Update

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 26,214 shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $234,615.30. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 322,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,681.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 99,062 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.