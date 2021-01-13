BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $2.75 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $198.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.73.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Keenan purchased 80,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $210,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,840.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 98,350 shares of company stock worth $259,557 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,806,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,968 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 13,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,671,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,576 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 4.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,375,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 108,380 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 103.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 369,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

