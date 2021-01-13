BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the December 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGT. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,342,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after buying an additional 242,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 57,029 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 123.4% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. 135,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,279. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

