BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:MHE opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.44.

About BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.

