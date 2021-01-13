BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II (NYSE:MUH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and traded as high as $15.26. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 15,173 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 62,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 42,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:MUH)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

