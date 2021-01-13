BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.50.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $261,400.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

