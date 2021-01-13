BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of MUS opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

