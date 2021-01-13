BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE MYD opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

