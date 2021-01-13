BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

