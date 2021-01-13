Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.30

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $8.25. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 1,069,214 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 478,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,074,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,997,000 after buying an additional 197,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

