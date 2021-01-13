Blockburn (BURN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Blockburn coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockburn has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Blockburn has a total market capitalization of $10,610.40 and $50.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00104873 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00301285 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00012096 BTC.

About Blockburn

Blockburn is a coin. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins and its circulating supply is 1,767,738,958 coins. Blockburn’s official website is blockburn.io. The Reddit community for Blockburn is https://reddit.com/