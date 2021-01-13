Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.31

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 184264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $33,078.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,872.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $93,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,910.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 989,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,229,558. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 154,547 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

