Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

Shares of BRBS opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

