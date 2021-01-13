Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:BVH opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.04. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.82). Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $144.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.0283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

