Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 57,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 28,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

