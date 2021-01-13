BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the December 15th total of 410,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,864,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:DHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.18.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,144 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.