Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYPLF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

BYPLF stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

