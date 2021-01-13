Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCEI. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $518.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

