Bonfida (FIDA) Market Cap Hits $14.37 Million

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Bonfida token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonfida has a market cap of $14.37 million and $511,751.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonfida has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00029832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00107958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00240420 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,619.42 or 0.87451000 BTC.

Bonfida Token Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bonfida

Bonfida can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

