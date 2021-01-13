Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Shares Gap Down to $1.27

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.19. Borqs Technologies shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 4,433 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Borqs Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Borqs Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.