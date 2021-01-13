Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Shares Gap Up to $1.33

Shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.52. Borqs Technologies shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 159,179 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Borqs Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Borqs Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

