Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bouygues alerts:

OTCMKTS:BOUYF traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.