Bread Price Hits $0.0699 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Bread has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $108,974.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bread has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00043409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00382314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00040931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.86 or 0.04169360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

