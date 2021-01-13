Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 673,112 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $70,670,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,187 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

