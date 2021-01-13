Bremer Bank National Association Sells 123 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,308,000 after acquiring an additional 501,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,588,000 after purchasing an additional 163,774 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

