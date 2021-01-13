Bremer Bank National Association Sells 124 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Humana were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after buying an additional 724,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after buying an additional 403,026 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Humana by 1,298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,772,000 after buying an additional 172,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,903,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $422.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.37. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

