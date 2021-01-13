Bremer Bank National Association Sells 513 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,182,814.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,358 shares of company stock valued at $22,765,095. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.