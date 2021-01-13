Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €59.54 ($70.04).

Several analysts recently commented on BNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Brenntag AG (BNR.F) alerts:

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) stock traded down €0.62 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €67.02 ($78.85). 341,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Brenntag AG has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.85.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.