BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BSIG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

