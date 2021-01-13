British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,528.25 ($46.10).

Get British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) alerts:

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,750.50 ($35.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,765.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,709.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The firm has a market cap of £63.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.