Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report $110.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.70 million and the highest is $111.00 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $440.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $440.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $433.55 million, with estimates ranging from $428.40 million to $438.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

BANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.51. 70,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,236. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $65.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100 over the last three months. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in BancFirst by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,375,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BancFirst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

