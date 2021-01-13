Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post sales of $150.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.50 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $149.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $597.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.70 million to $598.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $607.64 million, with estimates ranging from $605.16 million to $609.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $363,081.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil E. Fesette sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $139,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,829.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 143.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

