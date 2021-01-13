Brokerages Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to announce sales of $51.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the lowest is $51.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $49.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $203.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $204.45 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $206.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTBI. Piper Sandler raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,845,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 126.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $705.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

